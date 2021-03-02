Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOLF. Roth Capital upped their price target on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

