Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

SUM opened at $28.09 on Monday. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,884,000 after buying an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

