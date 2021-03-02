Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Raised by Analyst

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report on Monday. CSFB increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.08.

TSE:TD opened at C$77.77 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$49.01 and a 52 week high of C$79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

