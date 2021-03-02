Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynex, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zynex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

