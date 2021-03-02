Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Lifted by Truist Securiti

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

NYSE EOG opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

