Qtum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $306.08 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $503.89 million and approximately $306.08 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00010729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,202,548 coins and its circulating supply is 98,168,745 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

