Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after buying an additional 4,077,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Uniti Group by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 460,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 402,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

