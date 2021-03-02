QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,387 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $78,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.43. 410,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,568,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average of $136.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

