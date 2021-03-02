Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an in-line rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

