Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

NYSE:PWR opened at $85.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

