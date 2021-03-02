Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $401,000 Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 58.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

