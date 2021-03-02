Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $417,000 in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 148.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

