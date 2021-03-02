Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 239.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $49.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

