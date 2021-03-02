Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Alector by 98.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alector by 14.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alector by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the third quarter worth about $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,176. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

