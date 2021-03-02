Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (QTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) is set to post its Final quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of QTX stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 450 ($5.88). The company had a trading volume of 18,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 444.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 379.09. Quartix Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The stock has a market cap of £215.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L)’s previous dividend of $3.37. Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) in a research report on Monday.

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

