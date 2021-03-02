R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.85 Million

Brokerages predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $337.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $337.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.30 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $320.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

