Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDUS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $882.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Radius Health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Radius Health by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Radius Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.