RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce sales of $302.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.96 million and the highest is $308.01 million. RadNet reported sales of $300.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,000. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $976.44 million, a PE ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,690.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,100 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RadNet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

