Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RANJY. ING Group raised Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Randstad from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Randstad from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $33.76 on Monday. Randstad has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

