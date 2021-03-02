Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $313.73 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.92 or 0.00511706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00076590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.42 or 0.00829585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00030260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,246,645,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.