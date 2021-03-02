Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $22.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Profound Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.