Raymond James Analysts Give Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) a C$3.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

CHE.UN opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$658.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$9.45.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

