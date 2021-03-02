Raymond James Boosts ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target to $120.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCXI. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of CCXI opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,659 shares of company stock worth $6,019,948. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

