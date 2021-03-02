Raymond James Increases Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target to $65.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.86.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.