RE Advisers Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $33,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after acquiring an additional 583,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after purchasing an additional 913,044 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after purchasing an additional 886,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after buying an additional 713,019 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.44. 76,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

