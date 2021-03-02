RE Advisers Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

RE Advisers Corp cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.7% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.25% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $68,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Shares of MTD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,134.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,193.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,094.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

