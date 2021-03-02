RE Advisers Corp Decreases Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

RE Advisers Corp reduced its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. 1,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.