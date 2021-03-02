RE Advisers Corp Sells 48,600 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.99. 6,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,868. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.