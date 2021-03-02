RE Advisers Corp Trims Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

RE Advisers Corp cut its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.16% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. 1,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,649. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

