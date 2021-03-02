Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX):

2/24/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €171.00 ($201.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €177.00 ($208.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €152.00 ($178.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €171.00 ($201.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €202.00 ($237.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €171.00 ($201.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €202.00 ($237.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €214.00 ($251.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €213.00 ($250.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €208.90 ($245.76) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €200.30 and its 200 day moving average is €181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.73. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €250.60 ($294.82).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.