Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

