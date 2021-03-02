Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Redfin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Redfin by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Redfin by 4,380.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Truist increased their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -160.54 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $5,553,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

