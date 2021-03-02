Refereum (RFR) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $26.99 million and approximately $11,064.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00815478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00028883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars.

