REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. 3,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,077. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

