Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of RF opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

