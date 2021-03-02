Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Short Interest Update

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the January 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rego Payment Architectures stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 121,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,801. Rego Payment Architectures has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families. The company's system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its web portal.

