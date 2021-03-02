Relx’s (RELX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RELX. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $23.85 on Monday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4693 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Relx by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Relx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

