Rempart Asset Management Inc. Invests $12.35 Million in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 156,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,354,000. CGI comprises approximately 3.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

