Renault (EPA:RNO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.05

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €30.05 ($35.35) and traded as high as €37.44 ($44.05). Renault shares last traded at €37.13 ($43.68), with a volume of 1,607,991 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.00 ($40.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.05.

About Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

