Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Short Interest Update

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 300.7% from the January 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RNWF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 13,492,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,665,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Renewal Fuels has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Renewal Fuels

Renewal Fuels, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets biodiesel processing equipment and accessories in the United States. The company offers FuelMeister line of biodiesel processors, which allow users to make biodiesel from waste vegetable oil for personal use. It is involved in growing cellulosic feedstock for the biofuels industry.

