Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. 47,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,788. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.