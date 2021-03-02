Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Trading Up 10.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Repay traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.00. 2,377,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,336,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

