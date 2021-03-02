Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Down 5.1%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 539,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 551,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,695. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

