Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 417,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after purchasing an additional 767,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.