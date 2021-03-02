Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

Shares of STN opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

