Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xencor, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xencor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $48.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

