Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.22.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $60.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $308,904. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.