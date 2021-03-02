Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paycom Software (PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2021 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $331.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paycom’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. However, the latest quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth momentum despite disruptions caused by the pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions, which offset the negative impact of interest-rate cuts and lower headcounts at client offices. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds.”

2/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $437.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $415.00 to $420.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $455.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $415.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $378.00 to $460.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $488.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paycom reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results. While earnings stayed flat year over year, revenues increased, mainly driven by new client additions which offset the negative impact of interest-rate cuts and lower headcounts at client offices. The latest quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth momentum despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings, which are helping it to win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Paycom shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

NYSE PAYC traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.33 and its 200 day moving average is $374.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

