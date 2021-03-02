Research Analysts Set Expectations for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,207,301 shares of company stock worth $67,669,879. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

