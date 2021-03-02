Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REZI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of REZI opened at $25.69 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.